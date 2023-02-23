Chicago suburb may not be giving residents $150 rebate checks after all

Homeowners in Schaumburg might not be getting those $150 rebate checks after all.

Village trustees endorsed a proposal late last year. But now, they're considering just doing gift cards with the same value.

Officials say the cards would expire after a year and cannot be reloaded.

If the plan is approved next Tuesday, the cards could be sent out by the end of next month.

Officials say more than 18,000 people would be eligible for the gift cards.

Local governments have been looking for ways to help families as inflation continues to cripple household budgets.

The payments were proposed by Mayor Tom Dailly, and the funding comes during an $18.4 million surplus in the village's general fund.