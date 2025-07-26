Woman shot, killed in Schaumburg hotel parking lot, gunman in custody, police say

The Brief A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a hotel in northwest suburban Schaumburg. Police took the male gunman into custody shortly after the shooting. They did not identify him.



What we know:

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the Marriott Hotel at 50 N. Martingale Road for a person with a gunshot wound, according to Schaumburg police.

A female victim was shot and then taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Christine Moyer, 45, of Galena, Ohio.

The gunman was detained at the scene and taken into custody, police said. Officers also found the gun used in the shooting.

Police said the victim and gunman know each other, and the shooting was an isolated incident. There was no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

Police did not identify the gunman.

Schaumburg police are investigating.