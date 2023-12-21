Schaumburg shooting: Man wanted for attempted murder

article

Schaumburg police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting incident last week.

Dion T. Rodgers, 23, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

At 2:44 a.m. on Dec. 13, Rodgers was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of East Higgins Road. No one was injured during the incident.

It was determined that this incident was targeted and not a random shooting.

Rodgers was located a short time after the shooting and was arrested.

He sought medical treatment that was unrelated to the incident while in custody, police said. He was admitted to the medical facility and paperwork was completed for the facility to notify police when he was released.

The Circuit Court of Cook County then issued an active warrant for his arrest for his involvement in the shooting.

When detectives shared the warrant with the medical facility, they were informed that Rodgers was no longer in their care. The facility was unable to provide any additional details of his release and his location is currently unknown.

He is described as being five-foot-eleven and weighing about 173 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and an average build.

He was last known to be in the area of the 2000 block of West Division Street in Chicago.

If anyone has information about this crime or the location of Rodgers, you are asked to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Tip Line at (847) 348-7055.