Man killed, woman wounded in Schiller Park road rage shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday evening in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Irving Park Road in Schiller Park around 5:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, police said.

One of the vehicles involved was a Nissan Sentra, occupied by a man and woman. The other car, a Chevy Traverse, was occupied by a man, a woman, and three others described as "younger," according to police.

The man in the Nissan was fatally shot and the woman was wounded but is in stable condition.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing danger to the public.

Officials did not initially say if anyone was in custody.