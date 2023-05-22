Scooter rider sought in hit-and-run that left man seriously hurt on North Side

article

Chicago police are looking a scooter rider who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian last April on the city's North Side.

Around 7:35 a.m. on April 4, a 53-year-old who was jogging in the roadway was struck by a motorized scooter in the 1600 block of West Webster Avenue, according to police.

The rider was knocked off the black motorized scooter and was last seen walking while pushing the scooter northbound on the west sidewalk of Ashland Avenue from Webster Avenue.

They were wearing a black helmet, a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.