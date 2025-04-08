Trooper injured in I-94 crash after driver fails to move over: Illinois State Police

article

The Brief An Illinois State Police trooper was injured Monday night when a car struck their parked squad car on I-94 near 130th Street in Chicago. The trooper was assisting with a previous crash and had emergency lights activated when the vehicle was hit from behind. The driver was cited for violating the Move Over Law and other traffic offenses.



An Illinois State Police trooper was injured late Monday night when a driver crashed into their parked squad car on Interstate 94, authorities said.

Trooper hurt in I-94 crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday near 130th Street in Chicago, where the trooper was assisting with a separate traffic incident. Police said the trooper was seated inside a squad car parked in the far-right lane with emergency lights activated when a Chevrolet Impala struck the vehicle from behind.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Impala, a 33-year-old man from Chicago, was not injured at the scene and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, following too closely, and violating the Move Over Law.

Scott's Law crashes

Illinois’ Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency or disabled vehicles with flashing lights.

This marks the fifth Move Over Law-related crash involving ISP in 2025. Last year, the agency recorded 27 such crashes, resulting in 12 troopers being injured and one death.

Violating Scott’s Law carries a minimum fine of $250, with potential penalties including license suspension and even jail time for serious offenses.