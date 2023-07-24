Sean Richards: Visitation held for 14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside Hinsdale sandwich shop

The visitation for the 14-year-old boy killed in a crash in Hinsdale will take place Monday night.

Last week, a car struck and killed Sean Richards while he was on the sidewalk.

The Jeep was exiting a car wash and didn't stop. It went across the street into a sandwich shop. Richards died several days later.

The visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.