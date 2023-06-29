Search for Chicago's top cop narrowed down to 6 candidates: report

Fifty-three applicants are trying to become Chicago's next top cop.

However, the Sun-Times reports it's been narrowed down to six candidates, including five department veterans and an outsider who previously worked for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Out of the six candidates, three are Black, two are Hispanic, and one is white. Two of the six are women.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and accountability faces a July 14th deadline to pick three finalists and deliver them to the mayor.

When Mayor Brandon Johnson receives the three final names, he has 30 days to make his pick for the job. Once he decides, the City Council has 60 days to confirm his choice.

A city ordinance says during that time, the designee would appear at public meetings in neighborhoods across the city.

If the panel doesn't select the names by July 14, Interim Supt. Fred Waller could remain in place through the summer or as long as the Mayor wants. That is, unless, Johnson rejects the three finalists and orders the commission to conduct a second nationwide search.