Bryce Dunfee missing: Search continues for Indianapolis man who fell through Lake Michigan ice

The search continues on Lake Michigan for a missing Indianapolis man who fell through the ice on Monday.

Search and rescue efforts are focused on West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Rescuers have been looking for 22-year-old Bryce Dunfee since Monday night, but weather conditions are making their search more challenging.

Bryce Dunfee | Provided

Officials took a rescue boat into the water early Tuesday, but choppy waves meant dive teams could not enter the lake.

Crews were not able to run sonar equipment either because of the unfavorable conditions.

It has been nearly 24 hours since the search effort began.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a group of five friends decided to walk along the shelf ice on West Beach. They later told police they heard the ice begin to crack and hurried to get back to shore, but Dunfee fell into the water.

"I was out here that day with him when he fell. I tried to grab him 9 to 10 times, but the waves were too strong. Every time I'd grab him, it'd just slam right back into the wall. And by the time they got out here, he was already drifted away," said friend Travis Waugh.

"Just keep me and his sisters and his dad and family and friends in your prayers," said Dunfee's mother, Jennifer Gross.

Search teams have also been walking the beach and Sandy Hills, using binoculars to look out into the water.

Crews will be searching Tuesday until they lose daylight.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.