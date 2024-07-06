Expand / Collapse search

Search nears one-week mark for missing teen on Southwest Side

By Cody King
Published  July 6, 2024 4:24pm CDT
Parkview
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Niomi Baker, 16, was reported missing July 1 from the 3600 block of West 84th Street, according to CPD.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen on the city's Southwest Side last seen nearly a week ago.

Niomi Baker, 16, was reported missing July 1 from the 3600 block of West 84th Street, according to CPD.

She's described as being 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with more information on Baker's whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or call 911. 