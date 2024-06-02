Search ongoing for man, 21, last seen on CTA Brown Line train on NW Side

article

A search is underway for a missing 21-year-old man last seen traveling on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Brown Line train on the Northwest Side.

Jack Yee, was reported missing June 1 from the 4400 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was last seen on a northbound train that departed from the Paulina station, CPD said.

Yee was wearing a green muscle shirt, black shorts and a white bucket hat at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Yee's whereabouts is urged to contact Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.