Infielder Chase Meidroth makes successful big league debut with the Chicago White Sox

It was quite a day for Chase Meidroth and the Chicago White Sox.

Meidroth singled and walked three times in his big league debut, helping the White Sox pound the Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Friday night. He also scored twice and showed off his defensive skills at second base.

Meidroth, one of the team's top prospects, was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte before the series opener against Boston. He was inserted into the lineup in the seventh spot.

"It was a lot of fun once I got out there," he said. "We’ve got such a good group here and they made the transition super easy for me. It was another baseball game and I had a lot of fun playing here tonight."

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from their top minor league affiliate. Left-hander Fraser Ellard was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Outfielder Greg Jones was sent down, and right-hander Justin Anderson was designated for assignment.

Meidroth walked and scored on Jacob Amaya's double in the second inning. He singled in the fourth for his first major league hit and scored on Miguel Vargas' double. He also walked in the fifth and the seventh.

Meidroth, who also started a slick inning-ending double play in the top of the second, became the first player with a hit and three walks in his major league debut since Larry Walker with the Montreal Expos on Aug. 16, 1989, according to Stats Perform.

"I’m not exactly like looking at how much I walk," Meidroth said. "I’m just trying to win as many pitches as I can in the game."

Manager Will Venable said Meidroth also will play shortstop with the big league club.

"I think he’s a really unique player where you get the plus-defense up the middle and obviously his at-bats and the way he goes about it with his approach," Venable said before the victory. "He’s been impactful getting on base. He’s been slugging and looking forward to seeing how that translates up here for Chase."

The 23-year-old Meidroth was traded by the Red Sox to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal in December. Crochet is slated to make his first start against his former team on Sunday.

Meidroth was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of San Diego. He hit .267 with three homers and four RBIs in nine games with Charlotte before his promotion.

He played for Triple-A Worcester last season, batting .293 with seven homers and 57 RBIs in 122 games.

"We just want him to be as comfortable as possible, go out there and be himself," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said before the game. "The plan is for him to play regularly. You know he deserves that and he’ll get the opportunity."

Eisert struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old Anderson went 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 56 appearances with the White Sox in 2024. He began this year with Charlotte, allowing five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings in his first four games.