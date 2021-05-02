Search to resume Monday morning for boater missing in Lake Michigan

A young man who went into Lake Michigan when the boat he was on capsized Saturday has still not been found.

Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, was with three other people on the 18-foot Bayliner runabout on Saturday afternoon when it went under several miles off the East Chicago marina.

The two other boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard and one was pulled from the lake by a good Samaritan.

Searchers looked for Crespo on Saturday and on Sunday, but found no sign of him or the boat. Weather permitting, Indiana Conservation Officers and the Lake County Marine Unit will resume the search Monday morning.

A witness told Fox 32 News that he had warned the boaters on Saturday that Lake Michigan was too rough to go out, but they went anyway.

The air temperature was in the mid-80s on Saturday, but Lake Michigan's water temperature hovered around 50 degrees.

If you see the boat or any items associated with it, please call Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.

