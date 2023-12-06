Search underway for 15-year-old last seen in Belmont Central

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen who was last seen in the Belmont Central neighborhood last month.

Edith De La Fuente, 15, of Joliet, was last seen Nov. 7 in the 5900 block of W Diversey Avenue.

She's described as having brown eyes, black hair and is 5 feet tall.

Police believe she could be in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Anyone with more information on Fuente's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554, or dial 911.

