Suspect involved in Addison armed robbery last seen in Hinsdale: police

A suspect is still at large after being involved in an armed robbery in Addison Thursday.

Hinsdale police joined in the search for the suspect around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Oak and Fuller.

The search was later concluded as they believed the suspect left the area.

One suspect was taken into custody following the Addison armed robbery, however, the second suspect still remains at large.

Addison police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.