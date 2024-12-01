Missing 50-year-old woman in Gold Coast has been found, police say

Update (8:11 p.m., Sunday):

Catherine Skarr, 50, has been located, according to Chicago police.

Further details on the case haven't been released.

Original:

A search is underway for a missing 50-year-old woman in the Gold Coast neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Catherine Skarr was reported missing on Nov. 26 from the 100 block of East Bellevue Place.

She is described as 5-foot-3 with blue eyes, blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, and black gym shoes.

Pictured is Catherine Skarr.

Police said Skarr may need medical attention if found.

Anyone with information on Skarr's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.