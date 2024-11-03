Search underway for missing Bensenville man last seen in West Town

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 34-year-old Bensenville man last seen in West Town.

Michael Alvarado was last seen around 6 p.m., Nov. 2, in the 1200 block of N Ashland Avenue, according to CPD.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights.

Police said Alvarado was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black gym shoes at the time of his disappearance.

He may still be in the area of N Ashland Avenue or may have taken a CTA Blue Line train toward O'Hare, authorities said.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554 or 911 if he is located.