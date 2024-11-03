Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for missing Bensenville man last seen in West Town

By Cody King
Published  November 3, 2024 2:48pm CST
Missing Persons
Pictured is 34-year-old Michael Alvarado.

The Brief

    • Michael Alvarado, 34, from Bensenville, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in West Town.
    • He's described as 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights. He was wearing black clothing and gym shoes.
    • He may still be near North Ashland Avenue or have taken the CTA Blue Line toward O'Hare.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 34-year-old Bensenville man last seen in West Town.

Michael Alvarado was last seen around 6 p.m., Nov. 2, in the 1200 block of N Ashland Avenue, according to CPD.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and black hair with red highlights.

Police said Alvarado was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black gym shoes at the time of his disappearance. 

He may still be in the area of N Ashland Avenue or may have taken a CTA Blue Line train toward O'Hare, authorities said.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554 or 911 if he is located.  

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.