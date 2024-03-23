Search underway for missing man in Logan Square

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing man in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Krystian Szpunar was last seen March 19 in the 3000 block of North Avers Avenue.

He's a student from Poland and has been taking a break from his studies. Police say he's been in the area for four months.

Szpunar is described as being 5-foot-10 with blue eyes and brown hair. He also has a scar on the right side of his chest.

He left behind some personal belongings in the apartment where he stayed, police say.

Anyone with more information on Szpunar's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.