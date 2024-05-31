Second arrest made in connection with Joliet murder spree that left 8 people dead

Another arrest has been made in connection with the Joliet murder spree that left eight people dead in January.

Jon Hansen, 24, of Shorewood, was arrested Friday on three counts of murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Hansen is accused of being with the other suspect, identified as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, during both of the shootings in the Joliet area and throwing the gun that was used in the DuPage River near his home, deputies said.

What happened during the murder spree?

One of the deadly shootings happened just before 4:30 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Pheasant Run Apartments on Pheasant Run Road in Unincorporated Joliet Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old man, identified as Toyosi Bakare, of Joliet, with critical injuries – he had a gunshot wound near his left eye.

As deputies began lifesaving measures on Bakare, they learned of another shooting that happened a short time earlier in the 200 block of Davis Street. The suspect was believed to be traveling in a Red Toyota.

Bakare was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, but later died from his injuries.

Following further investigation, deputies said robbery was not the motive of the crime, as money was found where Bakare was shot.

Surveillance video showed the suspect's vehicle entering and exiting the Pheasant Run Apartments and was believed to be connected to both shootings, the sheriff's office said. They added that the two shootings "appeared to be random but connected."

The suspect's vehicle was identified hours later, at 8 p.m. It had an Illinois license plate that read, "Q73 0412."

The vehicle was also believed to be used by Nance, who had an extensive criminal history, according to the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 22, detectives went to Nance's residence in the 2200 block of West Acres to contact him, but received no answer.

"Knowing the house across the street was associated with the suspect and his family, detectives attempted to make contact with residents inside of that home," the sheriff's office said.

That's when detectives noticed blood on the outside of the door and bullet holes on the home's exterior.

Detectives tried to contact the residents inside and were unsuccessful. When they went inside the home, they found two people deceased.

As more officers were called to the scene, five more people were also found dead inside.

Seven victims of both shootings were related to Nance and were identified as:

Tameka Nance, 47, mother

Christine Esters, 38, aunt

William Esters II, 35, uncle

Joshua Nance, 31, brother

Alexandria Nance, 20, sister

16-year-old female, sister

14-year-old female, sister

Bakare was the eighth victim in Nance's deadly crime spree.

Just before 6 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office was notified that Nance was heading southbound in Texas. Two hours later, his vehicle was spotted by a helicopter on I-35.

His vehicle pulled into a gas station in Natalia and Nance got out of the vehicle with a firearm and ran from law enforcement.

Deputies said he "feared he was about to be caught" and turned the gun on himself.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement confirmed that the gun Nance used on himself was the same weapon used to murder Bakare.

How was Hansen allegedly involved?

Jon W. Hansen, age 24, of Shorewood. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Hansen was interviewed on Jan. 27 when he confirmed to law enforcement that he was with Nance on Jan. 21, beginning around 3:30 p.m., according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

He also admitted to being with him when the two shootings happened, deputies said.

Hansen told detectives the gun that was used to shoot Mario Guerrero on Davis Street was given to him by Nance just after the shooting, the WCSO said.

Hansen said he was also with Nance during the Pheasant Run shooting and told detectives the weapon used was a 9mm Glock Ghost Gun.

Deputies said Hansen admitted to throwing the gun into the DuPage River near his home. He didn't provide any more details about its location.

A search was conducted on Feb. 5 in the DuPage River and a diver with the Plainfield Fire Department found the weapon by dragging a magnet on the bottom of the river.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Hansen on May 31 and he was taken into custody without incident.

He's currently being held in the Will County Adult Detention Facility until his initial court appearance.