Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Chicago

The second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Chicago on Wednesday.

Emhoff will visit the Windy City to boost coronavirus vaccine numbers as part of a White House initiative.

Vice President Harris has been traveling across the South, where vaccination rates are low.

Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden have been focusing on the Midwest.

There are no details of his stop in Chicago that have been released.