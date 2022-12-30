Second installment of Cook County property taxes due Friday

A heads-up if you live in Cook County: the second installment of your property taxes is due Friday.

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com.

You can also pay your tax bill at any Chase Bank location, a community bank, by mail, or at the treasurer's office.

For those who cannot pay the full amount, partial payments are accepted.

They are due by 11:59 p.m.