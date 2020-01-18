Second man charged in mass shooting at Englewood memorial house party

article

A second man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that left 13 people injured last month at a house party in Englewood on the South Side.

Keilon Jones, 25, is charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for the Dec. 22 shooting in the 5700 block of South May Street, according to Chicago police.

Jones, who lives in Englewood, was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 13900 block of South Indiana Avenue in Riverdale after detectives identified him as one of the shooters, police said. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.

Police have said the shooting started amid a dispute inside the house at a party honoring the memory of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man shot dead in April during an attempted carjacking in the Loop.

The first shots were fired in the house, and two people appeared to shoot “randomly” at fleeing guests, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller told reporters after the shooting.

A total of 13 people, ranging in age from 19 to 48, were wounded, including four people who were in critical condition immediately after the shooting. Those in critical condition included a 16-year-old boy.