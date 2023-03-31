Second teen charged with carjacking woman at Chicago gas station

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with the carjacking of a woman last February at a gas station in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The teen is accused of being one of several suspects who took a vehicle by force from a 34-year-old woman on Feb. 7 in the 6400 block of West Archer Avenue, police said.

He was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Thursday in the 9700 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The teen is the second juvenile to be charged in the carjacking. A 13-year-old boy was charged earlier this month.

The 17-year-old was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

No additional information was immediately available.