Second teen charged with robbing man at gunpoint, forcing him into home before stealing his car

A second teenager is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking last December in Humboldt Park.

The 17-year-old was identified by police as one of the suspects who robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint, forced the victim back into his residence and stole his vehicle around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 27 in the 3200 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.

The boy, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was arrested Wednesday in Malta, Illinois, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated armed kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm and home invasion with a firearm, all felonies.

Another 17-year-old was charged in the carjacking last month.