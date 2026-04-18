Woman shot on Chicago’s South Side during fight with security guard, police say

A woman was shot and injured during a fight early Saturday morning with a security guard on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene in the 600 block of E. 75th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 1:45 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was involved in the physical altercation with the security guard, police said. She had been shot in the left armpit.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The security guard has a Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card and a concealed carry license (CCL). Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Area detectives are questioning the security guard.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting and what led to it were unclear.