Security plans unveiled for Democratic National Convention

The countdown has begun for this year's Democratic National Convention, scheduled to take place in Chicago this August.

On Wednesday, leaders and security officials convened at City Hall to discuss their plans and preparations for this significant event.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Chicago police officers are undergoing training in constitutional policing, which allows for groups to exercise their rights to protest while also maintaining peace.

As the Democratic National Convention is designated as a "National Special Security Event," the Secret Service plays a crucial role in planning and ensuring the safety of the convention.

The Secret Service will oversee security inside the convention venues at the United Center and McCormick Place, while Chicago police will patrol outside, including the city's neighborhoods.

Superintendent Larry Snelling emphasized that they will not tolerate criminal activity, especially in light of lessons learned from a critical Inspector General's report on the CPD's response to large protests following the death of George Floyd, which Snelling described as widespread civil unrest.

Snelling further stated that his officers are undergoing training on First Amendment rights and how to respond to violence and vandalism.

Residents should be aware that security perimeters will be established around the convention venues, leading to road closures.

Detailed maps of these perimeters are still in the works. Residents interested in staying informed can download the OEMC app for updates.