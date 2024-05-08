Self-driving wheelchairs could soon be reality, inspiring independence for users

You've probably heard about self-driving cars, but what about self-driving wheelchairs?

Driver-assistance technology is being rolled out in a whole new way at Chicago’s Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Power wheelchairs are being fitted with LUCI Mobility sensors and can analyze safety information. Robotics developed by Dr. Brenna Argall, a research scientist at Shirley Ryan and an associate professor at Northwestern University, is being added as well.

"This is a huge step for power wheelchairs," said Argall.

The LUCI technology automatically stops the power wheelchair at a curb, a step, or a drop-off. Argall’s robotics will help users navigate around obstacles.

"This kind of technology exists in other parts of society," said Argall. "So even just on our regular, not even driverless cars, you have lane assist, brake assist, parking assist. None of that existed in power wheelchairs until LUCI entered the market."

Michele Lee had the opportunity to try the new technology at a LUCI demonstration. She has used a power wheelchair for 20 years after a spinal cord injury from a car crash left her unable to walk. The sensors offer mobility without someone having to push her manual wheelchair, putting her back in the driver’s seat.

"Having a power wheelchair is like having a vehicle, it’s like my legs," said Lee. "It was nice to feel that sense of independence to explore more."

But exploring and just daily life still presents challenges for an estimated 3 million wheelchair users in this country that other people may not even notice.

"I’m always nervous when I’m going along the lakefront trail. Always scared I’m going to drive into the water accidentally," Lee said. "If I’m getting on or off CTA trains, there’s a ledge and I’m scared I’ll get too close. There’s just all kind of obstacles you don’t think about."

Argall said an estimated 100,000 visits to the emergency room each year are the result of wheelchair accidents.

"For people who already have power wheelchairs this can make driving easier, safer, offload the burden. The wheelchair is making corrections for you," Argall said. "You don’t have to worry if you’re suddenly going to go off the edge of a sidewalk, or scrape a door."

While the base technology is already on the market, Argall’s more active assistance is still being tested. But it's expected to be available within the next 18 months. Argall said she’s optimistic insurance will cover the cost once doctors make a case for medical necessity.

"Our dream is that it’s a standard part of being fitted for a power wheelchair. I think you’ll see insurance companies start taking it on more and more as they see it prevents accidents and makes people safer. It provides a lot of peace of mind and that translates over into more independence. People are more confident and able to be out on their own," Argall said.

"Just having more safety is going to save people money in the long run, even though it costs a little bit of money up front," added Lee.

This technology also offers an entirely new segment of society the chance to use a power wheelchair for the first time. This could include people with advanced spinal muscular atrophy, cerebral palsy, ALS, spinal cord injuries and more.

"There’s just too much technology that could be leveraged for folks in wheelchairs. I think it’s about time," said Lee.