Semi carrying fireworks rolls over, catches fire on Tri-State Tollway

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

The Tri-State Tollway was completely shut down Friday morning after a semi hauling fireworks rolled over and caught fire.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A semi trailer hauling fireworks rolled over and caught fire on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning, shutting down northbound lanes and causing massive delays on the morning commute.

The rollover happened around 4:30 a.m. near St. Charles Road, closing traffic between the Eisenhower Expressway and North Avenue.

The driver of the semi was able to escape the truck before it caught fire.

The Chicago Fire Department helped put out the fire.