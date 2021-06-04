Semi carrying fireworks rolls over, catches fire on Tri-State Tollway

A semi trailer hauling fireworks rolled over and caught fire on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning, shutting down northbound lanes and causing massive delays on the morning commute.

The rollover happened around 4:30 a.m. near St. Charles Road, closing traffic between the Eisenhower Expressway and North Avenue.

The driver of the semi was able to escape the truck before it caught fire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The Chicago Fire Department helped put out the fire.