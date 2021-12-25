Semi carrying pork produce rolled over on I-94 spilling items, diesel fuel on road
article
CHICAGO - A semi-truck hauling refrigerated pork produce was driving northbound on I-94 near Wilson Avenue, when the driver lost control and rolled over, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 1:20 a.m., state police said the trailer opened and items spilled onto the roadway.
The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for investigation and cleanup of leaked diesel fuel. All lanes were reopened around 3:22 a.m.
Advertisement
No injuries were reported.