Semi carrying pork produce rolled over on I-94 spilling items, diesel fuel on road

article

A semi-truck hauling refrigerated pork produce was driving northbound on I-94 near Wilson Avenue, when the driver lost control and rolled over, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 1:20 a.m., state police said the trailer opened and items spilled onto the roadway.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for investigation and cleanup of leaked diesel fuel. All lanes were reopened around 3:22 a.m.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.