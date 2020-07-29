Semi driver dies after 5-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near New Lenox

A New York truck driver died and four others were hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 near southwest suburban New Lenox.

The fatality was identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 28, of Bellerose, New York, Illinois State Police said Thursday.

Singh was driving a semi in the center lane about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday when he failed to stop for traffic ahead and rear-ended a semi, state police said. The impact caused both trucks to veer left, hitting a third semi.

The crash happened on westbound I-80 east of I-355.

The first semi caught fire and the second rolled over, state police said. The third semi hit another vehicle, which in turn collided with a fifth vehicle.

Singh was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead, state police said. The other four drivers were also taken to hospitals and their injuries were not considered life threatening.

All westbound lanes of I-80 and the left lane of northbound I-355 remain closed until 1:21 a.m. Thursday for investigation and cleanup, state police said.