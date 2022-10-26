Semi hauling 31K lbs. of produce rolls over on Eisenhower Expressway

A semi tractor trailer hauling 31,200 pounds of produce rolled over on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning.

Crews were still on scene as of 6:30 a.m. using a crane to hoist the truck up right.

There are reports of stop and go traffic on the expressway inbound between Lawrence Avenue and Montrose Avenue.

The left two lanes are blocked for clean up.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are no reports of injuries at this time.