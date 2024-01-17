Videos show man fatally struck by semi while running from Chicago police

Newly released videos show the moment a man who was running from police was fatally struck by a semi last December in the Austin neighborhood.

Vesmo Banks, 25, allegedly drove a stolen vehicle to an auto cleaning service on Dec. 12 near the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue. When he got out, officers with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force tried to stop him.

Banks ran from police, jumped a fence and was hit by a semi in the street. Banks was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died from his injuries. A gun was recovered from the scene.

On Wednesday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released 11 videos showing the moments leading up to and after the crash.