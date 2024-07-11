Semi rollover on Eisenhower Expressway backs up traffic for miles

Expand / Collapse search

By Will Hager
Published  July 11, 2024 6:54am CDT
A semi rolled over on the Eisenhower Expressway, backing up traffic for miles Thursday morning in the western suburbs.

The semi carrying scrap metal tipped over around 6 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway just past the Tri-State Tollway.

One lane of traffic remains open for traffic but Illinois State police said they might have to close it and divert vehicles off at St. Charles Road.

The crash and cleanup backed up traffic coming into the city for over 4 miles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.