Semi-truck catches fire on I-294/I-80 at I-94 near Indiana border, video shows

By Cody King
Published  March 22, 2025 4:51pm CDT
A semi-truck went up in flames on I-94 on Saturday afternoon in Illinois, just past the Indiana border, video shows. Traffic appeared to be slow moving but further details haven't been released.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck caught fire Saturday afternoon on I-294/I-80 westbound at I-94, just past the Indiana border, video shows.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:06 p.m. near Illinois Route 394 in Cook County and appeared to slow traffic in the area.

Video of the scene showed the semi-truck fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the interstate.

Illinois State Police are responding to the scene and no injuries have been reported. 

It's unknown what led to the vehicle fire and the investigation is ongoing. 

We'll bring more updates as they become available. 

  • The information in this article was provided by video of the scene and from Illinois State Police. 

