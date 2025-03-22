Semi-truck catches fire on I-294/I-80 at I-94 near Indiana border, video shows

A semi-truck caught fire Saturday afternoon on I-294/I-80 westbound at I-94, just past the Indiana border, video shows.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4:06 p.m. near Illinois Route 394 in Cook County and appeared to slow traffic in the area.

Video of the scene showed the semi-truck fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the interstate.

Illinois State Police are responding to the scene and no injuries have been reported.

It's unknown what led to the vehicle fire and the investigation is ongoing.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.