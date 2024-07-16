Semi truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-80; Kedzie Avenue closed in Hazel Crest

A driver died Tuesday morning after a semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 80 in Hazel Crest and fell onto the roadway below, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:36 a.m. The truck was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned onto Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes of eastbound I-80 at Kedzie were closed, and Kedzie Avenue was closed in both directions under the interstate.

The crash remains under investigation.