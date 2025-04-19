Semi-truck hauling 35,000 pounds of plastic overturns on I-55 in Will County: ISP

A semi-truck carrying 35,000 pounds of plastic overturned Saturday on an Interstate 55 ramp in Will County, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the I-55 southbound ramp to Arsenal Road, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

It's also unclear what led to the rollover crash.

Traffic Alert :

The ramp to Arsenal Road will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate. No further details have been released.