Semi-truck jackknifes on I-80 in Channahon, causing lengthy road closures

A semi-truck jackknifed on I-80, leading to hours-long road closures in Channahon.

The crash happened at 4:22 p.m. Sunday on I-80 westbound, just west of I-55.

The truck struck the left concrete median, causing it to jackknife and block all westbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police.

Debris from the median fell into the left lane of the eastbound side, leading to its closure.

All westbound lanes reopened at 6:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the crash investigation is ongoing.