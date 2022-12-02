UPS truck runs off bridge, bursts into flames on Indiana Toll Road

A UPS truck ran off a bridge, crashed and caught fire on Indiana Toll Road Friday morning.

Westbound I-90 is closed between US 20 and Calumet Avenue after a fiery semi crash early this morning around 2 a.m.

Reports say the truck went over the bridge at the 6.5 mile marker and caught fire.

UPS truck dangles off I-90.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Calumet Avenue. Eastbound lanes were closed, but have reopened. Drivers can expect delays.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital. The drivers status and other injuries are unknown at this time.