Sen. Dick Durbin accuses GOP of political posturing during SCOTUS hearings

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin has accused some of his Republican colleagues of political posturing during confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"They're trying to test this critical race theory, whatever that is, as a possible wedge issue in the next election," Durbin said.

Durbin planned to move quickly to have his judiciary committee and the full Senate approve President Joe Biden's first Supreme Court nomination, after an at-times confrontational hearing.

"To say this woman wants to defund the police or is soft on crime is just plain unfair and wrong," Durbin said. "So, we're hopeful that next week we'll move the nomination to full vote in the judiciary committee on April the 4th and take her directly to the floor and vote on her before April 8th."

The 77-year-old senior senator, who's been in Congress since 1983, was asked Friday what advice he'd give to Rep. Mike Quigley as Quigley explores a possible campaign for mayor of Chicago.

"As far as I'm concerned, Mike is an accomplished politician and friend. He served at the county level and now in Congress. He knows the lay of the land and what it takes. The most important thing is to get out and meet the people. See what they're saying and what they're thinking," Durbin said.

Brown Jackson picked up an important vote Friday, when West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who's derailed several of Biden's plans, said he would vote to confirm her for the high court.