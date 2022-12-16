Sen. Tammy Duckworth proposes new aircraft evacuation bill

As millions of Americans are about to board crowded flights in the next few weeks, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Capt. Sully Sullenberger talked about airline safety at O'Hare Friday.

Sen. Duckworth is proposing a bill that she says would ensure that real-life conditions are considered in aircraft emergency evacuation standards.

"As one of the few people on the planet who has had to evacuate an airplane I know that it took a lot longer than the 90-second standard. It took over three minutes to get the 155 people, a full load of passengers and crew out of our aircraft successfully," said Duckworth.

Sen. Duckworth says the new legislation, called The Emergency Vacating Aircraft Cabin Act, would ensure the FAA does more to prioritize passenger safety by considering seat size, carry-on baggage, people with disabilities and children in its emergency evacuation standards.