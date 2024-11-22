Senior citizens targeted in series of Chicago armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert after a series of armed robberies against senior citizens on the Near South Side.
The five robberies happened across the South Loop and Chinatown neighborhoods in the past week. In each incident, the robbers punch, shove or pepper spray the victim before stealing their belongings, police said.
The robberies happened at the following times and places:
- At 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the 2200 Block of South Princeton Avenue
- At 7 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the 2200 Block of South Princeton Avenue
- At 9 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the 2300 Block of South Stewart Avenue
- At 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 300 Block of West 23rd Street
- At 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 200 Block of West 22nd Place
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.