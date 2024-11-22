Senior citizens targeted in series of Chicago armed robberies

Chicago police issued an alert after a series of armed robberies against senior citizens on the Near South Side.

The five robberies happened across the South Loop and Chinatown neighborhoods in the past week. In each incident, the robbers punch, shove or pepper spray the victim before stealing their belongings, police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and places:

At 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the 2200 Block of South Princeton Avenue

At 7 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the 2200 Block of South Princeton Avenue

At 9 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the 2300 Block of South Stewart Avenue

At 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 300 Block of West 23rd Street

At 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 200 Block of West 22nd Place