Sentencing for Highland Park parade shooter set for Wednesday

Robert Crimo III, who pleaded guilty to killing seven people and injuring dozens more during Highland Park’s 2022 Fourth of July parade, will be sentenced Wednesday morning—nearly three years after the mass shooting that devastated the community.

What we know:

Crimo had been scheduled to stand trial in early March, but instead changed his plea to guilty on the first day of proceedings. A jury had already been seated, and dozens of witnesses were prepared to testify before the case abruptly shifted to sentencing.

Crimo admitted to all 69 counts against him, which include first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.

The hearing, which begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, will include victim impact statements that could take several days. Family members of the victims and survivors are expected to speak.

Seven people were killed and 48 others were injured when Crimo opened fire on paradegoers in Highland Park during Independence Day celebrations in 2022.

What's next:

Some of the victims’ families are pursuing a civil lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, the manufacturer of the firearm used in the attack.

Mike Bonamarte, managing partner at Levin & Perconti and an attorney for some of the victims, said the sentencing marks progress—but not closure.

"It’s perhaps… the sentence that’s ending a horrible chapter, but it’s not the end of the story by any means," Bonamarte said. "The shooter is going to be sentenced tomorrow, but the system that armed the shooter with the weapon is still walking free, and we’re coming for them next."

Meanwhile, discussions continue in Highland Park about how to honor those lost. A city hall meeting to move forward with plans for a permanent memorial is scheduled for July.