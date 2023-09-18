Former NFL player Sergio Brown posts on Instagram as Maywood police investigate his mom's murder

A former NFL player believed to be missing after his mother was found dead over the weekend in Maywood is apparently not missing after all.

The investigation began when Maywood police received a report about the disappearance of Myrtle Brown, 73, and her son, Sergio Brown, 35.

As police expanded their search, they discovered the body of Myrtle Brown near a creek behind her west suburban home.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, Myrtle Brown's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of death was multiple injuries resulting from an assault.

Still, Sergio Brown was still missing. But in a shocking twist, Sergio posted a video on his Instagram page where he says he thought his mother was on vacation. He also made accusations against Maywood police and the FBI. However,

Police have not officially labeled him as a suspect in his mother's murder.

Sergio Brown is known for his NFL career that included stints with the New England Patriots, the Colts, Jaguars, and Bills. He retired from professional football in 2016.

The Maywood Police Department is actively investigating the case and urges anyone with information about the incident to contact their anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.