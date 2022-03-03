Serious Lake County crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries

A head-on traffic crash in Lake County sent two to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:20 p.m., on Route 83, south of Winchester Road in Fremont Township, police responded to a head-on crash involving a BMW 435i and Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said for unknown reasons, the BMW driver, a 55-year-old Round Lake woman, crossed the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes of traffic.

The BWM then struck the northbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 58-year-old man of unincorporated Mundelein, police said.

Both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The driver of the BMW sustained life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Chevrolet sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.