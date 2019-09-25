Service resumes after bomb threat delayed CTA trains at Clark/Lake

Service has resumed on six Chicago Transit Authority train lines Wednesday during the evening rush in the Loop after a reported bomb threat.

Orange, Green, Purple, Blue, Brown and Pink Line trains were halted about 4:30 p.m. at Clark/Lake due to police activity, according to a tweet from CTA.

Authorities received a call of a possible bomb threat about 4:07 p.m., Chicago police said.

The threat was determined to be unfounded, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Passengers were advised to consider alternate routes, the CTA said.