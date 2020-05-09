Seven police officers injured in altercation with man who refused to leave storage center

Seven Chicago police officers were injured Saturday while responding to a disturbance at a storage center in the South Loop.

About 11:05 a.m., officers were called to the storage center in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue for reports of a male who was causing a disturbance in the lobby, police said. The male refused to leave the property and an altercation ensued between him and the responding officers.

Six officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries, police said. A seventh officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for injuries to his shoulder and knee, and he was stabilized.

Police said the male was not injured. He has been taken into custody and charges are pending.