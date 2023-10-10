Alderpersons, activists call on Chicago officials to give work permits to undocumented immigrants

Several alderpeople are calling on Chicago officials to give all immigrants work permits and work centers.

On Tuesday, the alderpeople demanded justice, saying that nearly 20,000 undocumented immigrants are working in the city without permits.

They say this makes the immigrants vulnerable to exploitation.

"We are here because people are not even asking for welfare. People are asking to be able to work, to be able to work in safe conditions, to be able to earn decent wages. We know that people are working, but people are working in unsafe conditions. People are being victims of wage theft," said Ald. Rossana Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden granted work permits to nearly half a million Venezuelans, who are currently in the U.S. illegally.