Several arrests, vehicles impounded after caravans took over downtown Chicago for Mexican Independence Day

More caravans are expected to take over downtown Chicago Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

The annual holiday celebrates Mexico declaring its independence from Spain in 1810.

On Thursday night, vehicles could be seen on Michigan Avenue with flags flying out of the windows, and people dancing in the streets.

Traffic was gridlocked in many areas as a result.

Chicago police say there were several arrests as well as vehicles impounded as a result of the citywide celebrations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

City leaders continue to urge residents to celebrate safely and responsibly.

Second Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins has asked police to enforce a recent ordinance that was passed allowing vehicles engaged in reckless driving to immediately be towed.

Right now, there are no planned street closures.