Several events scheduled around Chicagoland this weekend

A lot is happening around Chicagoland this weekend.

The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back with food and free entertainment. The three-day festival will run from Friday through Sunday.

A decades old tradition is also returning to downtown Long Grove.

The Strawberry Festival will feature strawberry-infused foods, carnival rides, a variety of musical acts and so much more.

Daily tickets are $5.

The festival also runs through Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

There are three major events happening in Logan Square.

The largest is the 11th Annual Logan Square Arts Festival.

The music will start at 5 p.m. Friday and run through the weekend near the Logan Square Monument.

There is also the Palmer Square Art Fair starting at 10 a.m.

On Sunday, a community wide yard sale will kick off at 9 a.m.