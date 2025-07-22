Several hospitalized after West Side crash involving Chicago police vehicle: officials
CHICAGO - Several people were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chicago police squad car, authorities said.
What we know:
The collision occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Chicago Avenue.
According to police, the squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights activated when it struck a Nissan. The impact caused the Nissan to collide with a Hyundai.
Multiple people were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Further details haven't been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.