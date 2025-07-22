Several hospitalized after West Side crash involving Chicago police vehicle: officials

The Brief A Chicago police squad car with emergency lights activated struck a Nissan Tuesday evening, causing a chain-reaction crash with a Hyundai on West Chicago Avenue. Several people were hospitalized following the incident; their conditions remain unknown.



Several people were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chicago police squad car, authorities said.

What we know:

The collision occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Chicago Avenue.

According to police, the squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights activated when it struck a Nissan. The impact caused the Nissan to collide with a Hyundai.

Multiple people were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Further details haven't been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.